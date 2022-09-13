SEARCH
Intrepid Travel Acquires Australian Tour Operator to Bolster its Global DMC Network

Emer Roche
Intrepid Travel, has acquired a majority shareholding in the Australian adventure tourism business and destination management company (DMC) JOOB (Jump Out Of Bed). This is the latest in a series of recent acquisitions, aimed at fuelling growth and further strengthening Intrepid’s global operational capability and DMC network. 

Perth-based JOOB runs trips in every Australian state and territory (except the Australian Capital Territory) with depots in locations such as Perth, Adelaide, Alice Springs, Hobart and Melbourne, among others. It also operates seasonally out of Darwin and Cairns.

JOOB is made up of three brands – walking company Inspiration Outdoors, adventure tour specialist Waratah Adventure Tours and Perth kayaking business Sea Kayak Rottnest Island. Together they offer guided tours in Australia’s most iconic nature-based tourism destinations.

The JOOB acquisition will rapidly bolster the growth of Intrepid’s DMC in Australia, which was set up in 2021 to respond to the growing demand for local travel, and support Intrepid’s vertical integration structure. Under the deal, JOOB CEO Simon Mendelawitz will join Intrepid as General Manager of its Australian DMC.

Intrepid’s acquisitions in the past 12 months include a majority stake in Haka Tours and ANZ Nature Tours in New Zealand, specialists in nature-based and cultural tours, and Wildland Trekking in the US, which operates low-impact, eco-conscious guided treks in iconic wilderness areas and national parks. These businesses complement and further strengthen Intrepid’s global offering via its existing DMCs in 26 countries. These DMCs operate the majority of Intrepid’s trips, as well as itineraries for other leading travel brands. Intrepid has also invested in the sustainable accommodation business, CABN.

