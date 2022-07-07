Intrepid Partners with USAID to Drive Sustainable Travel to Bosnia

Intrepid Travel, the B Corp certified world leader in responsible travel has been brought on alongside USAID’s Developing Sustainable Tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Turizam) programme and The Global Travel and Tourism Resilience Council to regenerate Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) as an exciting destination at the heart of sustainability within Europe.

USAID Turizam facilitates broad-based, tourism-driven economic growth and supports the growth of the BiH tourism sector in a sustainable manner by fostering collaboration among all levels of government, industry and community stakeholders. USAID Turizam, which began in August 2020, is a five-year $20 million project implemented by Chemonics International, with experience in tourism development spanning more than 55 countries.

Intrepid Travel has been brought into the project to share the company’s experience in destination and product development.

“We’re honoured to have been chosen as a key tour operator partner for this project, as expanding sustainable travel options around the world remains one of our key priorities,” said Natalie Kidd, Chief Purpose Officer at Intrepid Travel.

Natalie Kidd, Intrepid Travel

In early 2022, representatives from Intrepid Travel travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina to deliver three workshops about how the company recommends suppliers develop sustainable experiences, in addition to advising how to develop and deliver products to industry standards.

In addition to the advisory role Intrepid has in the project, the tour operator is also releasing a brand-new eight-day Bosnia & Herzegovina Expedition, which is scheduled for five initial departures in 2023.

For more information or to book the expedition, visit www.intrepidtravel.com.