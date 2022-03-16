Intrepid Appoints New Head of Marketing

Intrepid has appointed Morwenna Francis as Head of Marketing EMEA.

Francis led UK marketing for EasyJet before joining sustainable coffee brand Pact Coffee in 2020.

Based in the company’s Brixton office, she will lead Intrepid’s B2B and B2C marketing strategy in the EMEA region, reporting to managing director EMEA Zina Bencheikh.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Intrepid Travel team and re-joining the travel industry at this key time. Intrepid is a brand I’ve admired for a long time, so I can’t wait to get stuck into the role and help travellers in the UK and beyond explore the world again.”

Bencheikh added: “I’m thrilled to have Morwenna join the team. Her role will be vital as we recover from the pandemic and grow sales from the EMEA region, which is key to Intrepid’s 2025 strategy.”