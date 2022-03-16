SEARCH
HomeNewsIntrepid Appoints New Head of Marketing
News

Intrepid Appoints New Head of Marketing

By Shane Cullen
0
3

Intrepid has appointed Morwenna Francis as Head of Marketing EMEA.

Francis led UK marketing for EasyJet before joining sustainable coffee brand Pact Coffee in 2020.

Based in the company’s Brixton office, she will lead Intrepid’s B2B and B2C marketing strategy in the EMEA region, reporting to managing director EMEA Zina Bencheikh.

She said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Intrepid Travel team and re-joining the travel industry at this key time. Intrepid is a brand I’ve admired for a long time, so I can’t wait to get stuck into the role and help travellers in the UK and beyond explore the world again.”

Bencheikh added: “I’m thrilled to have Morwenna join the team. Her role will be vital as we recover from the pandemic and grow sales from the EMEA region, which is key to Intrepid’s 2025 strategy.”

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleCelebrity Celebrates the Travel Trade

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie