Interview: Adam Burke, President & CEO of Los Angeles CVB

At the recent Brand USA week in London, I sat down with Adam Burke, the president and CEO of the Los Angeles Convention & Visitors Bureau. There was so much to talk about – from the city’s role as a major capital for sports to its ever-changing F&B scene.

Infrastructure isn’t really the sexiest of topics, but anyone who’s been to LA will know that getting in and out of the airport and getting around the city is a major issue – but Adam talked about how a series of projects, including at LAX, are transforming the city and making it much easier to get around.