Interns: ITTN Needs You!

ITTN needs interns! As Ireland’s fastest-growing travel news platform – with readers in Ireland, the UK, USA, Australia and beyond, we need some help!

Ireland has yet to fully open up, but everything is moving pretty quickly as the travel industry really starts to get into gear – and we here at ITTN want to make sure that we’re always in step.

Are you ambitious, creative and looking for a start in a dynamic industry? Do you relish the challenge of learning and working quickly? Are you someone who thrives when working to deadlines? Then we definitely want to talk to you.

We are looking to fill the following roles:

  • Journalist / Reporter Intern Position
  • Social Media Intern Position

If you think you’re the right fit, email [email protected] for more details.

