International Women’s Day & AGM with AWTE

This AGM and the International Women’s Day lunch took place today, 8 March 2023, in the Clarence Hotel, Dublin 2.

AWTE AGM

The morning started with the AGM, where it was announced that Clare Dunne, Chairperson and MD of The Travel Broker and Lorraine Quinn, Vice Chair and MD of The Travel Suite would be taking a step back from their roles. There have also been some other changes with the committee with Yvonne Dunne, Martina Coogan, Fiona Foster and Teresa Murphy moving on to other projects.

The attendees of the AGM spoke about their passion for AWTE and how it has been very beneficial to their travel careers and personal life. Annmarie Durkin mentioned it got her into swimming. Dympna Crowley shared that it gave her the push to go for her current position. Susan Maxwell spoke about how it was a lifesaver during lockdown.

AWTE New Committee

The new committee current is currently being formed with ITTN’s Allie Sheehan, Katrina McMullan, Travel Counsellors and Ciara Foley, Platinum Travel, taking the reigns.

The afternoon started with an exciting atmosphere as colleagues old and new came together to celebrate International Women’s Day. The sponsors include Spanish Tourist Board; wine was sponsored by the Region of Murcia with Princess Cruises and Bookabed sponsoring the entertainment from Suzanne.

Brenda Morgan MB, Head of Business Development at the City of Derry Airport was the guest speaker at the event. With over thirty years of experience in the industry, she spoke about her journey through the industry and how she ended up in her current role. Brenda also is a Board member of NB Housing since 2021 and recently joined the Board of Le Foyer de Artistes as Secretary.

The afternoon concluded with prizes from Bookabed, Blue Insurance, Amadeus, Ruby Sue Collection, Accident & General, Dublin Airport, Region de Murcia, Irish Ferries and Travel Centres.