International Tourism Group acquires new clients

International Tourism Group (ITG) will work in collaboration with the EU travel trade on behalf of several new clients including Visit Hungary, Visit Valencia and Visit Costa Del Sol.

ITG will communicate the country’s handling of Covid-19 and new travel status, along with focusing on niche activities, such as outdoor adventure and nature, luxury, city and culture.

Further afield, the Chile Tourism Board, Saudi Tourism Authority and Pure Grenada will also benefit from cross-market creative teams that will help destination marketing organizations (DMO’s) cut through the noise of a congested market.

ITG Launch

the ITG group was launched in Autumn. It was set up to act as one main marketing partner for dealing with tourism boards.

Until now, it has been impossible for travel and tourism marketers to approach Europe as a single market because each country has different attitudes to travel, different legislation, currency, languages, seasonality, air routes etc.

By pooling the resources and experience, and propriety tools of the founding agencies, ITG wants to give global destinations and brands a powerful marketing partner in Europe.

The group covers several European markets.