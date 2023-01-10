International Air Travel Recovery Continuing, Latest IATA Figures Show

Air travel demand has continued its post-Covid recovery, with latest figures showing a 41.3% year-on-year rise in total passenger numbers in November.

The figures, from aviation industry group the International Air Transport Association (IATA) show that global air passenger traffic has now recovered to more than 75% – or three quarters – of pre-Covid November 2019 levels.

In terms of international travel, European airlines saw a 45.3% year-on-year passenger increase in November, while North American carriers saw a near 70% annual rise.

There was also strong growth for airlines in Asia-Pacific, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, in terms of passenger volumes.

“Traffic results in November reinforce that consumers are thoroughly enjoying the freedom to travel,” said IATA director general, Willie Walsh.

He also reiterated his opposition to countries reimposing Covid restrictions on Chinese travellers in the aftermath of China loosening its own pandemic rules.

“Unfortunately, the reactions to China’s reopening of international travel in January reminds us that many governments are still playing science politics when it comes to COVID-19 and travel. Epidemiologists, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and others have said that the reintroduction of testing for travellers from China can do little to contain a virus that is already present around the world. And China’s objections to these policy measures are compromised by their own pre-departure testing requirements for people traveling to China.”

“Governments should focus on using available tools to manage COVID-19 effectively—including improved therapeutics and vaccinations—rather than repeating policies that have failed time and again over the last three years,” said Mr Walsh.