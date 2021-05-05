Intermission is Over as Cirque du Soleil Returns to Vegas

It’s been over a year, but Cirque du Soleil will return to the Vegas stage. “Mystere” will reopen at Treasure Island on June 28 and “O” at the Bellagio will reopen on July 1. Both shows will run at full capacity without any social distancing in their

“Mystere” opened in 1993 and is Cirque’s longest-running Vegas production. The water-themed ‘O‘ has been on at the 1,800-capacity theatre in the Bellagio since 1998.

Intermission is Over

“This is the moment we have all been waiting for,” Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, said in a statement. “Almost 400 days have passed since we had to take a temporary hiatus, and we have been anxiously awaiting our return to the stage. I am so proud of the resilience of our artists and employees who persevered during the most challenging times with stages dark around the world for so long. I just can’t wait to see the lights go back on.”

No dates have been announced for other Cirque shows, but their return will be determined by ticket demand, according to Lamarre. It is expected that “The Beatles Love” will be back at the Mirage in July, “Michael Jackson One” to Mandalay Bay at the end of August and “KA” to the MGM Grand sometime in autumn. “Zumanity,” which was at New York-New York, has closed permanently due to the pandemic.

The Blue Man Group will also return to the Luxor stage from June 24.

Cirque du Soleil Vaccinations

All Cirque employees and performers will be vaccinated. Rehearsals for the return of the shows have already begun, with all crew undergoing regular Covid-19 testing throughout to keep a close check on the virus.

A Full Casino Floor

Wynn Resorts announced on Monday that the floors at Wynn and Encore will operate at 100 per cent capacity. Plexiglass dividers have been removed from all areas, including the slot machines. The hotel and casino group has vaccinated 88 per cent of its employees, almost double the rate of vaccinations for Clark County, where 46.5 per cent of the population has received at least one shot.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board, who has control over gaming floors throughout the state, has approved the decision, despite declaring last week that casinos should operate at 80 per cent capacity and maintain social distancing of three feet.

Return to Normal

Las Vegas, which welcomed 42.1 million visitors in 2019, is working hard to restore at sense of normality to the the city. It already has a busy schedule of events and openings this summer, including the opening of the Las Vegas Convention Center’s new West Hall with the World of Concrete event June 7-10 and Resorts World Las Vegas‘ opening in the summer. The US’s annual travel trade show, IPW, is also scheduled to take place in Las Vegas between September 18-22.