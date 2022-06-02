Inspiration for Festival Season Stateside

Heading Stateside this summer? Here are a few festivals from the East Coast to the West Coast of the USA which might whet your appetite.

Music festivals are now back in full swing and there’s nothing better than combining them with travelling. To visit a country and meet its people during a festival can be an experience second to none. From a variety of festivals in the US to the most unique celebrations in Europe and Japan, build your summer plans around this line-up of eight best festivals across the world.

Pittsburgh Black Music Festival (14 – 17 July)

Taking place at Point State Park and Market Square in Downtown Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Black Music Festival will return for its fourth year from 14-17 July. Renowned as a hub for Jazz, the festival takes place in honour of Pittsburgh native Phyllis Hyman. Across the four day period, visitors can listen to everything from Funk, Blues and Soul to Jazz and Hip Hop & RnB – a festival for every music fan’s bucket list. www.visitpittsburgh.com

Capitol Hill Block Party (22 – 24 July)

Celebrating the Capitol Hill neighbourhood in Seattle, Capitol Hill Block Party has 100 local and national acts performing at bars, outdoor stages and restaurants in the area. Headlining this year are artists Charlie XCX, Jai Wolf and Dilpo. Known for creating the world’s most influential musicians, such as Nirvana and Pearl Jam, Seattle is the city for music fanatics and Capitol Hill is where the newest and best in the industry can be found. This year music fanatics can expect headliners such as Charli XCX and Diplo. visitseattle.org/

DAY MVS XL – San Diego, California (6 – 7 August)

Following a successful launch last year, DAY MVS XL returns to San Diego’s Waterfront Park from 6-7 August. The house and techno festival will be headlined by DJ legend Eric Prydz, whilst other notable artists set to perform include Ajunabeat’s Stephen Brown, Purple Disco Machine, and Ben Böhmer. Festival-goers can also expect street food stalls and craft beer, all enjoyed beneath California’s blazing sunshine. www.sandiego.org

Telluride Jazz Festival – Telluride, Colorado, USA (12 – 14 August)

Nestled at the base of a majestic canyon, and surrounded by waterfalls, the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado host the Telluride Jazz Festival, a three day and night music event centred around jazz. The annual event combines the finest pristine natural landscape aesthetics with boundless creativity, accompanied by a once-in-a lifetime soundtrack, provided by acclaimed artists. The towering mountain peaks and glowing aspen trees that dot the hillsides provide the perfect amphitheatre for music to resonate through the mountain canyon. Providing a sample of Colorado’s renowned craftsmanship, amenities include food vendors, craft brews and cocktails. Colorado.com

This Ain’t No Picnic, Los Angeles (27 – 28 August)

This Ain’t No Picnic is an indie-rock festival first debuted in 1999, and after a 20-plus years’ hiatus, it’s back in a major way at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl Stadium. The stacked lineup includes The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, and Le Tigre, who will play their first live show in more than a decade. www.visitcalifornia.com

Farm-to-Fork Festival, Sacramento, California (8 – 24 September)

Sacramento’s free Farm-to-Fork Festival is designed to showcase and celebrate the local production of Sacramento’s food and drink, hosted on the city’s iconic Capitol Mall. Visitors will find food, wine and beer, as well as live music on a big stage, live cooking demonstrations and interactive booths from local grocers, farms and ranches. Each year the renowned Tower Bridge Dinner takes place, this is one of the nations most unforgettable dining experiences where hundreds gather to enjoy a locally sourced dinner prepared by some of the region’s – and the world’s – top chefs, served along Sacramento’s famed Tower Bridge. Free entry. www.visitsacramento.com