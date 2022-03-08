Insight Vacations to launch Women only Iceland tour

Insight Vacations will launch a women’s only trip to Iceland in 2023.

The new trip is part of Insight’s Wander Women series and will take place in July 2023.

Guests will visit Reykjavik to Thingellvir while exploring black sand beaches, glacier lakes, and floating thermal pools along the way.

Donna Jeavons, Director of Sales and Marketing for TTC Tour Brands in the UK & Ireland. “For over a decade, Iceland has been recognised by the World Economic Forum as the world’s leading country for gender equality.”

“We are thrilled to be offering our newest Wander Women premium tour to this outstanding destination where over 80% of women make up part of the workforce and our female guests will personally meet these inspiring Icelandic women who are creating equal opportunities and resources across their country,” she concluded.

The women’s-only guided tour is available with limited space. Those interested are encouraged to book early to secure their spot.