India opens to fully vaccinated tourists

India has opened its borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists for the first time in nearly two years.

Tourists entering the country must be fully vaccinated and tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of their flight.

Countries with mutual agreements with India on the recognition of vaccination certificates, including the United States, United Kingdom and multiple European nations, can leave the airport without undergoing a Covid-19 test. However, they must monitor their health for 14 days after their arrival.

This is the first time India has allowed tourists on commercial flights to enter the country since March 2020, when it imposed one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in an effort to contain the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated tourists on chartered flights were allowed to enter starting last month.