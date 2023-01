In the first fee increase in five years, 02 Feb will see UK passport fees rise from £75.50 to £82.50 for adults.

For kids, the increase is £53.50, up from £49. Postal applications rise to £93 for adults and £64 for children.

“The new fees will help move towards a system that meets costs,” the Home Office said.

“The Government does not profit from the cost of passport applications.”