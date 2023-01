Air passenger tax in the Netherlands has increased to nearly €30 per flight this month.

The amount for 2023 is €26.43 per person (per flight). It was previously less than €9.

As per the Dutch Tax and Customs Administration website, the tax only applies to departing passengers and transfer passengers.

Children under two are exempt from the tax, which was first introduced in 2021.

The new rate also applies to tickets that have already been sold, according to the Dutch Tax and Customs website.