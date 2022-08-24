Here is the link for the ‘live feed’ to watch the inaugural flight tomorrow morning on the new North Runway. Exciting times ahead for us all!

Watch North Runway’s First Flight Online between 11.30 & 12.30 this morning.

Dublin Airport’s North Runway opens today, August 24 2022. Provision for a parallel runway system has featured in Dublin Airport’s plans since the 1960s, and those plans have now come to fruition with the successful delivery of the largest infrastructure project in the country.

North Runway will help provide the operational flexibility required by Dublin Airport to enable the regrowth and further development of international connectivity that will benefit tourism and investment in Fingal and Ireland as a whole.

North Runway’s first flight between 11.30am and 12.30pm on August 24, weather and operating conditions permitting can be watched on Dublin Airport’s YouTube channel – link below (you may need to refresh the page during your viewing session). This will be one of the scheduled departures in that timeframe and will be the only flight on North Runway that day.

From August 25, North Runway will initially operate between 9am and 1pm. Following a short period of operational integration, it will increase operation from 7am to 1pm. The hours of operation will subsequently extend from 7am to 6pm, and this initial phase of operations will be kept under review.

Inaugural Flight on North Runway Operated by Ryanair

Ryanair welcomed the opening of Dublin Airport’s new North Runway. The first flight was operated by one of Ryanair’s new B737 MAX aircraft, carrying 197 passengers departing for Eindhoven at 12:00hrs local time. This aircraft which carries 4% more passengers, but burns 16% less fuel, also reduces noise emissions by 40%, delivering quieter landings and take-offs on Dublin Airport’s new second runway.

This aircraft arrived in this morning from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, where 50% of its fuel uplift was comprised of SAFs, making it one of the greenest, cleanest flights ever to land, to date, at Dublin Airport.

Ryanair’s CEO, Eddie Wilson said:

“We welcome the opening of Dublin Airport’s new second runway today, and congratulate all the DAA team on delivering this critical infrastructure on time and within budget. This new 2nd Runway capacity will enable Ryanair to operate more flights to/from Dublin airport, keeping air fares low, delivering tourism growth, all on new aircraft, which carry more passengers, but burn less fuel and substantially cut noise emissions for the benefit of our neighbouring communities in North County Dublin.

As we enter an era of higher oil prices, and increasing environmental taxation, it is imperative that Ireland, as a country on the periphery of Europe, enhances our low-cost connectivity to Europe and the wider world. This combination of new runway capacity at Dublin, allied to Ryanair’s new, greener and cleaner aircraft, will we hope, enable us to continue to grow at Dublin, in a manner that burns less fuel, and reduces noise for the benefit of the neighbouring community, and our millions of passengers.”