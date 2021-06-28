PIC SHOWS: (back, l-r) Denise Maes, Lough Erne Resort; Brendan Keogh and Tommy Pierce, both SWING (South West Ireland Golf); Matt Sandercock, Mount Juliet Estate; Craig Reilly, Carr Golf; Séamus Leahy, Fota Island Resort & Spa; Ross Oliver, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort; Ian Stagg, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland; Paul Reavey, Warrenpoint Golf Club; (front, l-r) Becca Kerr, Tourism NI; Tracey Mooney, Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Seán Clancy, Carton House Hotel; Brian Murphy, The K Club; Leanne Rice, Tourism NI; Brenda Johnston, Tourism Ireland; Ciaran McLoone, Fáilte Ireland; Niall Carbery, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links; Gretta Doyle, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort; Breffne McKenna, Castlemartyr Resort; and Ciarán Hyland, Fáilte Ireland, at IGTM in Morocco.

IGTM to Take Place in Wales: First Live Event for Two Years

In the first face-to-face meeting of the golf travel industry for two years, International Golf Travel Market (IGTM) will take place in October 2021.

Scheduled to take place from 18th – 21st October 2021 at Celtic Manor in Wales, it is also the first time the event has been held in the UK.

Designed to kickstart the business opportunities for this leisure sector post COVID-19, golf tourism is poised to grow by $5.36 billion from 2020-2024.

In a statement released today (28 June) David Todd, Event Manager of IGTM said: “We’re delighted to announce the return of IGTM that we know so many businesses rely on at such a crucial time to help support the bounce back of the golf tourism industry.

“We have been working closely with our venue partner, the ICC Wales to ensure a safe live event and are looking forward to welcoming the community once again – this is an industry that is a real revenue generator for golf facilities and hosts millions of leisure travellers worldwide, so we look forward to connecting everyone again.”

135 Participants from 28 Countries

There are already more than 135 tour operators, travel agents, concierge companies and event planners confirmed from 28 countries including Ireland, with numbers increasing every day.

They will meet with similar numbers of the world’s top golf courses, resorts, hotels, tourist boards and DMCs – and delighted to announce the latest confirmed exhibitor is The PGA with 10 of its partner properties will be participating too.

Commenting on their participation, Guy Moran, Head of Property and Development at The PGA said: “The PGA is delighted to confirm its participation at IGTM 2021, where 10 PGA Branded Properties plus The PGA itself will attend this industry leading event.

“All PGA Branded Properties hope that the event will provide direct value to them as golf travel continues its journey back to a safer and healthier conditions.”

Exhibitors, buyers, and media will join forces for 4 days of pre-scheduled appointments, networking, and the IGTM annual golf tournament.

Host venue to IGTM 2021, ICC Wales, Chief Executive Ian Edwards said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting this much-anticipated event in October, as part of what we hope will be a successful resumption of the meetings industry during the second half of the year.

“We have been working tirelessly with industry partners and the Welsh Government to ensure we have robust safety protocols in place to facilitate the safe return of conventions of the size and scope of IGTM, and we cannot wait to see delegates coming back to our exceptional meeting spaces.”

PIC SHOWS: (back, l-r) Denise Maes, Lough Erne Resort; Brendan Keogh and Tommy Pierce, both SWING (South West Ireland Golf); Matt Sandercock, Mount Juliet Estate; Craig Reilly, Carr Golf; Séamus Leahy, Fota Island Resort & Spa; Ross Oliver, Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort; Ian Stagg, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland; Paul Reavey, Warrenpoint Golf Club; (front, l-r) Becca Kerr, Tourism NI; Tracey Mooney, Newry, Mourne & Down District Council; Seán Clancy, Carton House Hotel; Brian Murphy, The K Club; Leanne Rice, Tourism NI; Brenda Johnston, Tourism Ireland; Ciaran McLoone, Fáilte Ireland; Niall Carbery, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links; Gretta Doyle, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort; Breffne McKenna, Castlemartyr Resort; and Ciarán Hyland, Fáilte Ireland, at IGTM in Morocco, October 2019.