Iconic National Locations Get Starring Role in New Air Canada Safety Video

Air Canada today premiered Ode to Canada, its new on-board pre-flight safety video set in some of the country’s most spectacular and iconic locations. The new video, now coming to a seatback video screen near you, takes customers on a stunning journey across Canada while depicting in unexpected ways the safety features of each aircraft.

“Air Canada’s new Ode to Canada safety video is a celebration of the best of Canada from coast-to-coast-to-coast,” said Andrew Shibata, Vice President – Brand at Air Canada.

“Including our own uniformed employees who are responsible for the safety of every Air Canada flight, our new video presents all aircraft safety instructions in a compelling, associative way by drawing on some of our country’s most spectacular scenery and visually connecting viewers to each province and territory through all four seasons.”