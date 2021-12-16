Icelandic airline PLAY to offer transatlantic flights

PLAY will soon offer transatlantic travel to Irish travellers with flights from Dublin to America.

Flights to Boston and Baltimore/Washington will take off from spring 2022.

PLAY will operate services from Dublin to Baltimore/Washington on 28 April and to Boston on 14 May.

To celebrate the launch, PLAY is offering a special introductory price of €139 for flights booked between 16 – 24 December.

Transatlantic flights to Baltimore/Washington will depart from Dublin three times a week Tues, Thurs, Sat), with a 2 hour 35 minutes layover in Reykjavik. Flights to Boston will also depart three times a week (Tues, Thurs, Sat), with a 3-hour layover.

PLAY currently operates a COVID-19 Flexibility Policy that allows for booking changes and cancellations.

