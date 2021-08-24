News

Icelandic Airline PLAY Applies for US Flying Permit

New Icelandic low-cost carrier PLAY has applied for a permit and exemption authority with the US Department of Transportation to launch services to the United States in 2022.

The application comes just two months after the airline’s inaugural flight from Reykjavik to London Stansted and back on 24 June, and shortly after trading commenced in Fly Play shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland in July.

The airline received delivery of its third aircraft last month, with expansion plans for the delivery of a further three aircraft in 2022, which will open up transatlantic travel for Brits via Iceland.

The low-cost carrier has a fleet of three new Airbus A321neo aircraft, each with 192 economy seats.

It will take delivery of three more aircraft in 2022.

