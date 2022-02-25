Iceland drops all remaining Covid-19 restrictions

From 25 February, Covid restrictions in Iceland have been removed for all visitors.

Travellers will no longer be required to register prior to arrival or present vaccination certificates.

Unvaccinated travellers will no longer be required to be tested and quarantined for five days.

The country’s quarantine requirement for those infected was also lifted.

Iceland Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir said it was time to live with the virus.

“The virus is still with us, and we know that many people will still get infected but we believe we can live with the virus. We are always ready for the possibility that a new variant could emerge” Katrín stated.

He added that authorities would continue to monitor the state of the pandemic domestically and globally.