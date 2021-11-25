Iberia connects inventory to Kyte API

Iberia and Kyte – the aviation sector technology company that offers a white label API to airlines as a SaaS (software as a service) – have today announced the signing of an agreement.

The Kyte API is a tool that allows travel industry distributors to connect directly to all of the inventory of the Spanish airline and access its products in an agile, easy and efficient way.

Alice Ferrari, CEO of Kyte commented: “We are very proud to be one of the first providers of an API to an airline leader such as Iberia.

“Our objective is to help airlines to realise their vision to modernize all of the reservation experience. We offer to airlines new and easy to use tools that are designed to meet the current expectations for online sales. All of this without compromising the level of sophistication necessary to manage the complexity and security needs that the aviation industry demands.

“Our intention is to develop a strong and long-term relationship with Iberia and see how they take advantage of the great opportunities that NDC offers.”

Miguel Henales, Digital Business Director of Iberia, added: “The pandemic restrictions have increased consumer expectations and accelerated digital tendencies. Thanks to the technology of NDC we can greater satisfy the needs of clients and offer them an optimum service at the time of reserving and then managing their trip.

“Our final objective is to attract more partners to our NDC channel, offering a modern connection like the Kyte API that allows a better distribution of our product.”