IATA to prioritise digitalisation and labour shortage for the post-pandemic

IATA is to prioritise digitalisation and a shortage of labour staff in the post-pandemic.

Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s Director of Ground Operations said overcoming labour shortages and digitalization will be critical to achieving a scalable restart.

Ms. Mejstrikova was speaking at the 33rd IATA Ground Handling Conference.

Labour shortage

Ground handling providers are facing severe shortages in retaining and recruiting staff. Mejstirkova called on government officials to introduce changes to fix this. Among the solutions are including ground handlers in wage subsidy schemes, a training passport to recognise skills across airlines and airports and online training and assessment courses.

Going digital

Digitalisation will be critical to improving both sustainability and productivity. As Mejstrikova explained, a key driver of digitalisation is the CEDAR initiative (Connected Ecological Digital Autonomous Ramp). This focuses on the digitalisation of aircraft turnaround and the modernisation of ground support equipment and processes.