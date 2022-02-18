IATA sees global air ticket sales rise following eased restrictions

Air ticket sales have spiked to pre-pandemic levels following eased travel restrictions, according to IATA.

Sales of international tickets jumped to 11% above 2019 levels between January 25 and February 8 2022.

The 11% boost between January and February is the fastest increase for any two-week period since the pandemic began.

An IATA survey of the top 50 air travel markets shows there is increasing access for vaccinated travellers.

It found that 18 markets are open to vaccinated travellers without quarantine or pre-departure testing requirements.

Willie Walsh, IATA director general, said: “Momentum toward normalising traffic is growing. Vaccinated travellers have the potential to travel much more extensively with fewer hassles than even a few weeks ago.

“Now we need to further accelerate the removal of travel restrictions.”