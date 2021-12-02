IATA says global air cargo demand is up 9.4%

Global demand for international air cargo rose to 9.4% this year. according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In a statement, it showed the demand for global air cargo continued to be well above pre-crisis levels, compared to October 2019.

Capacity constraints have also eased slightly but remain 7.2 per cent below pre-COVID-19 levels (October 2019) .

IATA Director General Willie Walsh said the October data reflected an overall positive outlook for air cargo as supply chain congestion continued to push manufacturers towards the speed of air cargo.

“Demand up 9.4 per cent in October compared to pre-crisis levels. And capacity constraints were slowly resolving as more passenger travel meant more belly capacity for air cargo.”

He added, “After almost two years of COVID-19, governments have the experience and tools to make better data-driven decisions than the mostly knee-jerk reactions to restrict travel that we have seen to date”.