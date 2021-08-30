IATA Launches Handy Travel Update Widget

Need to know the latest passenger travel restrictions? The IATA Timatic team has just launched a useful widget that allows all aviation stakeholders to have access to all the latest information on travel restrictions.

The Timatic team is in constant communication with governments around the world to ensure it has the most up-to-date information on travel and health restrictions and documentation.

The widget includes all of that information and updates it on a real-time basis.

What is the Timatic Widget?

The Timatic Widget is an online tool that can be easily placed on your website or used by your team.

It instantly provides you with all the information you need to ensure your customers are ready to fly, no matter where in the world your customer is flying, what their citizenship is or how often the rules change.

It offers the following advantages:

No more wasting time surfing the web searching on government websites

Eliminate surprises for your customers at the airport

Easy for staff and the public to use

Implement the Timatic Widget within a few hours after signing-up

The most accurate COVID-19 travel information

The widget ensures you never check a government website again!

The Timatic Widget is powered by human-validated data, meaning their team checks each update manually with their network of official sources to make sure the information is correct.

IT Requirements

The Timatic Widget is pre-built so that it can easily be placed onto any webpage. You can also select your style so that it can fit your existing webpages and branding.

If you do not have an IT department or access to a developer, our team can help you embed the widget.

After signing-up, you can launch the solution on your webpage in as little as a few hours.

The Timatic Team & Travel Pass

Timatic is an immigration database, which is used by airlines and agents to verify travel document requirements to make sure passengers are compliant with border control rules and regulations.

In 2019, 800 million passengers – roughly 50 per cent of all international passengers – were processed using Timatic.

Timatic was also responsible for the creation of the IATA Travel Pass, with the development team led by Dubliner Alan Murray Hayden, Head of Airport Passenger and Security Products (check out ITTN’s exclusive interview with Alan).

You can get the widget here.