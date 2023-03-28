SEARCH
HomeNewsHyatt Regency Opens in Lisbon, Boosting Portugal's Luxury Accommodation Offering
News

Hyatt Regency Opens in Lisbon, Boosting Portugal’s Luxury Accommodation Offering

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
4

Lisbon’s 5-star hotel accommodation offering has received a major boost, with the Hyatt Regency brand announcing its opening in Portugal’s capital.

Hyatt Regency’s new Lisbon hotel will be located in the city’s pretty Belém district, which lies on the banks of the Tagus, and is close to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Belém Tower, and Jerónimos Monastery.

The hotel will have 204 bedrooms and suites.

We’re excited to open Hyatt Regency Lisbon and bring a new charm to our historic capital” said Hélder Martins, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Lisbon.

We are in a prime riverfront location, ideally situated to help our guests and World of Hyatt members explore the rich history and culture of Lisbon by day and night, safe in the knowledge that they will be greeted with Hyatt’s world-class, intuitive service from our team during their stay, in one of Europe’s most sought-after locations.” 

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Supplier Of The Week – The LUX Collective

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie