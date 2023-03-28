Hyatt Regency Opens in Lisbon, Boosting Portugal’s Luxury Accommodation Offering

Lisbon’s 5-star hotel accommodation offering has received a major boost, with the Hyatt Regency brand announcing its opening in Portugal’s capital.

Hyatt Regency’s new Lisbon hotel will be located in the city’s pretty Belém district, which lies on the banks of the Tagus, and is close to two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Belém Tower, and Jerónimos Monastery.

The hotel will have 204 bedrooms and suites.

“We’re excited to open Hyatt Regency Lisbon and bring a new charm to our historic capital” said Hélder Martins, General Manager at Hyatt Regency Lisbon.

“We are in a prime riverfront location, ideally situated to help our guests and World of Hyatt members explore the rich history and culture of Lisbon by day and night, safe in the knowledge that they will be greeted with Hyatt’s world-class, intuitive service from our team during their stay, in one of Europe’s most sought-after locations.”

“