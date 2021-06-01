News

Hurtigruten to Restore Fleet to Norwegian Sailings

Photo by Arvid Høidahl on Unsplash
Hurtigruten to Restore Fleet to Norwegian Sailings

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express has announced that it will restore its seven-strong fleet of ships to the Bergen-Kirkenes route in July amid a rise in demand for small-ship experiences.

This comes on the back of a surge in demand, with the company reporting a 50 per cent increase on pre-pandemic levels.

Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said: “As vaccines are being rolled out and travel restrictions are lifted, we are seeing a huge pent up demand and strong booking trends across all markets. When international travel resumes, we will be ready to welcome our guests on board again.”

Its seven ships will resume operations along the Norwegian coastline in July, the only company to do so.

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express is part of Hurtigruten Group, which also includes Hurtigruten’s expedition cruise line.

 

 

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

