Hurricane Fiona Affecting Travel To US Virgin Islands, Caribbean

Former Tropical Storm Fiona was upgraded yesterday to Hurricane Fiona.

It is predicted to wreak further havoc over the next 48 hours, causing “life-threatening to catastrophic flooding”, the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan reported, along with mudslides, rockfalls and power outages.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), airlines have cancelled all flights into both USVI airports: Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix and Cyril E. King Airport on St. Thomas. Both airports will be closed until further notice, according to the USVI Tourism Department.

Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 25 inches (64cm) possible in isolated areas.

The storm also washed away a bridge in the central mountain town of Utuado that police say was installed by the National Guard after Hurricane Maria hit in 2017.

“I urge people to stay in their homes,” said William Miranda Torres, mayor of the northern town of Caguas, where at least one large landslide was reported, with water rushing down a big slab of broken asphalt and into a gully.

Fiona hit about 15 miles (25km) south-southeast of Mayaguez with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the US National Hurricane Centre. It was moving to the northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).