SEARCH
HomeNewsHurricane Fears Force Closure of Orlando Theme Parks
News

Hurricane Fears Force Closure of Orlando Theme Parks

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
1

Walt Disney World closed all four parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian inched closer to landfall.

Friday’s scheduled sailing of the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral has been cancelled.

“Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida and the impact that it might have on port operations, the September 30 sailing  has been cancelled,” Disney Cruise Line said.

Universal Orlando announced the closure of parks and SeaWorld Orlando will do the same.

Hurricane Ian is expected to come ashore near Tampa and power cuts are expected to be in the millions.

Two tornadoes at the edge of Hurricane Ian touched down in South Florida on Tuesday night. Over two million Florida residents were under evacuation orders.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleITTN Awards 2022: A Word from our Headline Sponsor, Virgin Atlantic

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie