Hurricane Fears Force Closure of Orlando Theme Parks

Walt Disney World closed all four parks on Wednesday and Thursday as Hurricane Ian inched closer to landfall.

Friday’s scheduled sailing of the Disney Wish from Port Canaveral has been cancelled.

“Due to the weather conditions most recently forecasted for Port Canaveral and Central Florida and the impact that it might have on port operations, the September 30 sailing has been cancelled,” Disney Cruise Line said.

Universal Orlando announced the closure of parks and SeaWorld Orlando will do the same.

Hurricane Ian is expected to come ashore near Tampa and power cuts are expected to be in the millions.

Two tornadoes at the edge of Hurricane Ian touched down in South Florida on Tuesday night. Over two million Florida residents were under evacuation orders.