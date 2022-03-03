Hugs and tears as Western Australia ends its borders closures

Family and friends were reunited as Western Australia reopened its borders earlier today (3 March).

The state was the last in the country to reopen and spent nearly 700 days behind a hard border.

Ten international flights from Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and Auckland, are expected to bring 2,000 arrivals by Friday.

Passengers arriving on the first flights into Perth were given vouchers for tours and experiences in the city, funded by Tourism Western Australia.

The vouchers aim to support local businesses and feature experiences including skydiving, swimming with dolphins, and Penguin Island.

Thousands of visitors are expected to follow in the coming weeks.

Australia opened its borders on 21 February, while New Zealand opened its travel bubble earlier this week.