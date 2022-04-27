Hugely Popular Pine Cliffs Resort in the Algarve Celebrates it’s 30th Year with a Plethora of Events

Pine Cliffs a luxury collection resort popular with Irish travellers and families in the Algarve, Portugal, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year.

Throughout 2022, the family resort will be celebrating 30 years of stories with a calendar that comprises family, food, sports and wellness events, wrapping up with New Year festivities.

Pine Cliffs, the Algarve

Ranging from music festivals to sports competitions and wellness retreats, the events and activities will cater to all ages and tastes. Pine Cliffs Resort’s celebrations will include:

The Yearly Winner’s Cup – April

One of the most prestigious sporting events in the Algarve, this has returned to Pine Cliffs after a two year hiatus to crown the overall winner from the weekly competitions of the 2020 and 2021 seasons. Guests can enter for the next edition by taking part and winning one of Pine Cliffs’ weekly competitions for best golf, tennis and padel players, until October 2022.

Algarve Smooth Jazz Festival – 3-8 May

Following a successful first edition in 2019, Algarve Smooth Jazz Festival will return to Pine Cliffs Resort’s ‘Tabu Garden’ this May. Open to both guests and the public, the festival will take place in the open-air venue which offers cliff-top views over the Atlantic ocean. Performers will include Peter White, Gregg Karukas, with after show parties at the ‘Aldar Club’.

Chef’s Experience at MIMO Algarve – July/August

Guests will be able to enjoy different gastronomic experiences and workshops, and in April it opened its Espresso Bar and the Gourmet Shop with new local products. To celebrate the resorts 30th anniversary, the cookery school will invite four well-known Portuguese chefs for a cook off with their own chef this summer.

Maré Full Moon Party – August

This chilled adults-only party will celebrate the full moon on Falésia Beach, which can be accessed within minutes’ walk from the resort thanks to a convenient lift. The party will have live DJs and performers, dancing areas, as well as drinks and food from the resort’s beach bar and Maré at Pine Cliffs, which was named Best Scenic Setting Worldwide 2021 at Haute Grandeur Resorts Awards.

Children’s Pirate Parties – Summer

Held at the resort’s children’s village, Porto Pirata – one of the largest in Europe, the Pirate Parties will offer children the chance to enjoy live music, entertainment, games and face paintings that have been specifically designed for them.

Other events taking place later in the year will include:

Guru Retreats (Fitness & Yoga) – September/November

Christmas Market – November/December

New Year celebration – December

See here for more information http://www.pinecliffs.com/en/