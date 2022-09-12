SEARCH
How to Claim Compensation for Cancelled Aer Lingus Flights

By Emer Roche
A technical glitch with Aer Lingus’s check-in system on Saturday led to the cancellation of more than 50 flights, resulting in impacting several thousand passengers.

Aer Lingus passengers who are still waiting to get a flight are entitled to “out of pocket” expenses, but the compensation situation can be “pretty fluid”, said Irish travel commentator Eoghan Corry on Newstalk this morning.

Eoghan Corry

Mr Corry, editor of Air and travel Magazine said that typically the airline would “take command” and secure replacement flights and hotel rooms for impacted passengers if needed. Still, in many cases, Aer Lingus was unable to do this over the weekend.

“The precedent for this is that passengers who have made their way home will be compensated for out-of-pocket expenses,” he said.

Passengers should apply to exercise their rights through the aerlingus.com website

Mr Corry said he expected the process of securing compensation to be ”relatively straightforward”, adding that ‘Out of pocket will mean as long as they’re stranded. It is Aer Lingus’ responsibility. They are contracted to bring you home.”

