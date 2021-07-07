Hotelbeds Signs Strategic Agreement With All Suites

The bedbank group Hotelbeds has announced a preferred agreement with All Suites Appart Hôtel residences.

As part of the deal, Hotelbeds has secured preferential offers and privileges for its clients at 11 properties that are part of All Suites across France.

In return, All Suites will have access to Hotelbeds’ network of over 60,000 professional travel buyers based in over 140 source markets worldwide, including travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programs.

Expanding the portfolio

Jorge Cortés, Global Sourcing Director at Hotelbeds said: “We are delighted to expand our portfolio in France with this new partnership between All Suites Appart Hotel tourist and business residences and Hotelbeds. Properties located in the centre of various French cities, close to business districts and major tourist attractions, will join our extensive portfolio of more than 180,000 hotels worldwide. We hope that the new offers we are launching together with All Suites will give a further boost to the recovery of the tourism industry.”

More to come

Olivier Jacquet, CEO Hotels Division Group Pichet said: “This partnership is very important for our main brand All Suites, thanks to Hotelbeds we have access to one of the largest distribution networks available, which includes the wholesale distribution channel and the retail channel. We look forward to working with Hotelbeds and not only growing all bookings together, but above all growing incremental and high value bookings. Our strong development (3000 rooms already in construction) will also help us to strengthen our relationship with Hotelbeds. All Suites is owned by Group Pichet, one of the largest real estate developers in France.”