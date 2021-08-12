Hotelbeds Signs Preferred Agreement with Centara Hotels & Resorts

Hotelbeds has today (12 August) announced a preferred partnership with Thailand’s leading hotel operator Centara Hotels & Resorts.

With this agreement, Hotelbeds has secured special rates and exclusive offers for its clients across 44 properties of the Centara Hotels & Resorts group across Thailand and the Middle East.

Centara Hotels & Resorts operates six brands: Centara Reserve – a new experiential luxury collection inviting guests to discover story-telling hospitality; Centara Grand – an upper upscale brand with landmark properties in prime resort, beachfront, and key city locations; Centara – the core upscale brand, offering personable service complete with facilities and activities that fulfil; Centara Boutique Collection – unique properties designed for independently minded travellers; Centra by Centara – a value brand that provides first-class facilities and service that exceed expectations; and COSI Hotels – a rapidly expanding brand focused on the young, resourceful and digitally savvy traveller who seeks adventures and lifestyle freedom.

This deal will significantly expand the reach of Centara Hotels & Resorts, giving them access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers based in more than 140 source markets worldwide, including high value channels such as travel agents, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.

Jorge Cortés, Global Sourcing Director at Hotelbeds said: “Over the years, Centara Hotels & Resorts has become one of our key partners with their amazing properties. Thanks to an exceptional business relationship, we continue to collaborate with them and provide special offers and exclusive conditions to our extensive network of travel trade buyers globally, allowing them the opportunity to book and experience some amazing hotels once safe travel resumes. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with this major Thai hotel chain.”

Tabatha Ramsay, Executive Vice President – Corporate Commercial of Centara Hotels & Resorts added: “This preferred partnership celebrates the enduring collaborative success between Centara and Hotelbeds in recent years. We look forward to further strengthening our global reach to travel buyers and welcoming more international travellers to Centara properties where they will be looked after like family.”