Hotelbeds Signs Destination Marketing Deal with iGA Istanbul Airport

Travel technology company Hotelbeds has signed a destination marketing deal with iGA Istanbul Airport.

Calling it “ground-breaking”, Hotelbeds said the deal is the first of its kind for the company.

As a business-to-business hotel accommodation wholesaler, Hotelbeds’ platform is accessible to travel agents, tour operators, airlines and loyalty programmes who can make hotel bookings for their customers via the company.

As part of this new deal, Hotelbeds is securing special promotional rates on hotels and transfers in Istanbul. The Turkish capital’s airport will also maximise its exposure through the deal.

Hotelbeds said the deal offers its business and trade customers a new way to access the best prices and availability of rooms in the market, while engaging and educating the global travel industry about the services iGA Istanbul Airport offers to millions of leisure tourists.

Running until the end of December, the campaign will be promoted through the company’s two main distribution channels targeting Bedsonline’s retail travel advisors and Hotelbeds’ strategic customers in the US.

“This exciting new partnership with iGA Istanbul Airport demonstrates the value of Hotelbeds as a marketing partner and the importance of engaging our B2B customers,” said Joe Sheller, Head of Global Destination Marketing at Hotelbeds.

“Through this campaign, in addition to our clients accessing promotional rates on hotels, activities and transfers in Istanbul, iGA will be able to maintain constant contact with the travel trade and inform them about shopping and dining at the airport, lounge features, the IGA PASS, Covid-19 updates and new flight routes,” he said.

iGA Istanbul Airport opened in 2018 and quickly became the busiest airport in Europe. In 2021, the Turkish hub carried 37 million passengers, 27 million of them international, making it the second busiest airport in the world for international passenger traffic.

Majid Khan, iGA Istanbul Airport vice president of aviation development said: “We are delighted to be the first mega hub to enter into a partnership with Hotelbeds. iGA Istanbul Airport, despite having 12 destinations in the United States and 3 in Canada, is the only mega hub in Europe that is not directly served by a North American Airline. We are the largest airport in Europe, and we believe that the co-operation between Hotelbeds and iGA Istanbul Airport will increase awareness of our airport and Istanbul as a destination in North America, increasing US passenger traffic to this untapped market.”