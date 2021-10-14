Hotelbeds Partners with Experience Hub to Promote Yas Island

Hotelbeds has announced a new agreement with Experience Hub, the one-stop destination partner and promotional arm of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

The partnership will open up Hotelbeds’ portfolio of travel buyers from the GCC, wider Middle East, Europe, Russia and CIS to Abu Dhabi’s entertainment, lifestyle and leisure destination following the recent announcement regarding the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers to the UAE’s capital.

Hotelbeds’ clients will have access to special rates for Yas Island’s accommodation and their award-winning theme parks.

Travel agents will be able to save up to 30% on room bookings at a range of hotels on Yas Island and in Abu Dhabi with theme park access.

The promotions will feature in Hotelbeds’ main distribution channels – Bedsonline, targeting retail travel agencies and Hotelbeds, for wholesale distribution.

Yas Island

In addition to three amusement parks – Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros, Yas Island is also home to World Abu Dhabi and CLYMB Abu Dhabi.

The island also features Yas Marina Circuit, the Yas Links golf course, as well as Abu Dhabi’s largest mall, Yas Mall, with more than 400 international brands and a 24-screen cinema and The Fountains dining area.

More than 165 dining experiences are available to enjoy across the Island and eight hotels to choose from, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

Gareth Matthews, Global Marketing & Communications Director at Hotelbeds, commented: “We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Experience Hub to promote Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

We believe that promoting Yas Island as a tourist destination is a smart choice as it has all the qualities that travellers around the world are looking for in a holiday: a wide range of hotels from 3 to 5 stars, beach access, a multitude of entertainment and leisure offers, as well as being very close to the city, enabling tourists to get to know the wonderful culture of Abu Dhabi while enjoying their vacations”.

Liam Findlay, General Manager at Experience Hub, said: “We are delighted that Yas Island packages are now offered by one of the leading B2B distributors of travel products.

This partnership really underpins the strong consumer sentiment for travel as restrictions ease for fully vaccinated travellers to Abu Dhabi and we look forward to working closely with Hotelbeds and its clients to develop innovative offerings leading up to the rebound of travel.”