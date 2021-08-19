News

Hotelbeds Launches New Partnership with Nemo Group

Hotelbeds has today (19 August) announced a new partnership with Nemo Group.

Nemo Group will now have access to the multitude of services provided by Hotelbeds including its ”Beyond the Bed” portfolio.

Beyond the Bed is the largest package provided by Hotel Beds.

It involves organising transfers, activities, car hire, travel insurance, and specialist tours for visitors. The portfolio includes more than 18,000 activities in 690 destinations.

The partnership allows users to avail of Nemo’s Price Navigator platform to book tourist attractions and event tickets all over the world.

Pedro Bazán, Activities, Tours & Cruises Global Director at Hotelbeds said: “ After almost eight years working together as their accommodation provider, we have decided to go one step further and integrate our complete portfolio of activities.

“We believe that this will further strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two companies.”

Esteban Rodriguez, at Nemo Group, added: “This partnership will allow clients using our Price Navigator Platform to access exclusive, high-quality experience content from Hotelbeds and to maximise their cross-selling capabilities in both the B2B and B2C channels.

We are confident that this product will be automatically accepted by clients already operating with Hotelbeds as well as new ones. ”

News

Reporter

