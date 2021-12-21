Hotelbeds joins Tourism Ireland in its Green Button campaign

Following its collaboration with Tourism Ireland back in 2018 for a campaign, Hotelbeds is once again joining forces to promote the destination to travel agents in Germany, Spain, the UK and the US.

Tourism Ireland has launched a truly comprehensive multi-channel campaign highlighting the island as a fantastic destination for a getaway or holiday. The message is simple: Ireland is eager to roll out the green carpet and welcome visitors.

“We at Tourism Ireland are delighted, once again, to be working with Hotelbeds running campaigns across our key markets, generating hotel bookings,” said David Boyce, Head of New and Emerging Markets at Tourism Ireland.

He added: “this campaign is operating in tandem with our extensive Green Button consumer awareness advertising campaign.

“It will be a direct reflection of the Green Button, which will complete the booking model, simplifying the consumer journey. We are looking forward to seeing the exciting results, providing direct business for our industry across the Island of Ireland.”

Hotelbeds joins this bold Green Button campaign – the largest in Tourism Ireland history – to promote the destination among the bedbank’s network of travel advisors in Germany, Spain, the UK and the US. The partnership will help the company’s sourcing team to secure exclusive promotional rates at properties in the area and further expand its hotel portfolio.

Joseph Sheller, Hotelbeds’ Head of Global Destination Marketing said: “The signing of this new partnership with Tourism Ireland strengthens our presence in the market and supports the excellent work our sourcing team is doing in the area”.

He also took the opportunity to address a few words to Tourism Ireland “We very much appreciate the confidence in choosing us as a key partner in the Green Button campaign to promote Ireland in four key outbound markets and generate additional bookings.

“Tourism Ireland is doing a remarkable job in this period of recovery and we at Hotelbeds are all committed to promoting the destination to a wide B2B audience.”

Up until the end of January, the campaign will be promoted through the bedbank’s two main distribution channels, Hotelbeds (for wholesale distribution) and Bedsonline (for retail travel advisors), to its extensive network of travel advisors in Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the US.

Click here to visit the campaign.