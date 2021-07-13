Hotelbeds in New Partnership with Sala Hospitality Group

Hotelbeds has today (13 July) announced a new agreement with Sala Hospitality Group, a homegrown Thai hospitality company that owns and operates eight luxurious and intimate properties.

With this agreement, Hotelbeds has secured exclusive offers and privileges for its clients at the group’s seven properties, which include luxury resorts and boutique accommodations located in some of Thailand’s most popular holiday destinations.

Sala Hospitality Group operates under two brands: SALA Resorts and Spas – luxurious villas and suites with access to rejuvenating SALA spas, romantic beach front bars and restaurants, for a very personal and private experience; and Sala Boutique – charming residences located in picturesque locations, many of which are filled with historical significance.

This new partnership will provide Sala Hospitality Group with access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers based in more than 140 source markets worldwide, that includes high value channels such as travel agents, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.

Jorge Cortés, Global Sourcing Director at Hotelbeds said: “We are delighted to once again work with Sala Hospitality Group and add these eight outstanding properties to our portfolio in Thailand. We are thrilled to be able to offer these exclusive rates to Hotelbeds’ global network of 60,000 travel trade buyers and give them the opportunity to offer travellers the chance to book and experience these amazing hotels once safe travel resumes in the region.”

Alejandro Costa, Group Director of Revenue Optimizations at Sala Hospitality Group said: “We are delighted to extend our valuable relationship with Hotelbeds through this agreement. The complexity of the global hotel market, demands an effective support from our key distribution suppliers. Hotelbeds brings us the access to one of the widest travel trade distribution networks in the market. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”