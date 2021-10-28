Hotelbeds enters new partnership with ZUZU Hospitality

Hotelbeds has announced a new strategic partnership with ZUZU Hospitality.

ZUZU provides independent hotels with an all-in-one hotel operating system.

This new partnership will give Hotelbeds the opportunity to further expand its hotel portfolio while securing special rates and exclusive offers for clients across Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

In return, properties partnering with ZUZU will extend their global reach by gaining access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel buyers.

Vikram Malhi, co-founder at ZUZU, added: “We are glad to build on our existing relationship with Hotelbeds and give all our hotel partners access to new demand from Hotelbeds’ worldwide network of travel buyers and partners. Our strategic partnership with Hotelbeds is a great example of how ZUZU continues to add value to both hotels and distribution partners.

León Herce, Core Commercial Director at Hotelbeds, said: After some time working with several of their properties, we are happy to welcome ZUZU’s 2,700+ properties to the Hotelbeds catalogue. We believe that this new step will only strengthen the already great relationship between the two companies and will be the next chapter in a long and fruitful relationship with ZUZU.”