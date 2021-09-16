Hotelbeds Enters New Partnership with Visit Finland to Drive In-Bound US Tourism

Hotelbeds has today (16 September) announced a new partnership with Visit Finland to promote the destination to its extensive network of US travel advisors.

From mid-September, Hotelbeds will launch a campaign with Visit Finland to promote Finland as a safe destination to its extensive network of travel advisors and promote the Nordic country’s wide range of tourist attractions including northern lights sightings, skiing activities, visits to Lapland to meet Santa Claus as well as its traditional saunas.

In a statement, Hotelbeds said it “strongly believes in the potential of this campaign, as the US has historically been in the top five of the company’s main source markets for Finland.”

“As a result of this agreement, Hotelbeds will be well placed to contract a greater range of Finnish hotels at exclusive rates in order to offer differentiated content to its extensive network of US travel advisors.”

The marketing campaign will run until early 2022 and will be promoted through the company’s two main distribution channels Hotelbeds (for wholesale distribution) and Bedsonline (for retail travel advisors).

Gareth Matthews, Marketing, Communications & CSR Director at Hotelbeds, said: “Recognised for its incredible nature activities, Finland has a reputation as a destination that offers healthy and safe travel for residents and visitors, therefore it is the perfect post-pandemic destination.

“We are really pleased to partner with Visit Finland and to offer to our US travel advisors exclusive promotional rates at top properties across this beautiful country.”

Ms Heli Mende, Head of Visit Finland North America, added: “We are pleased to announce that Finland is welcoming all fully vaccinated travellers to visit Finland.

“To strengthen our destination promotion for the coming winter season and summer 2022, we have partnered with Hotelbeds and with the support of their market insight and high impact marketing activities, we hope to increase demand to Finland as Finland is still a relatively unknown destination in the US.

“Finland’s winter wonderland and midnight sun summer experiences are great reasons also for US travellers to travel to Finland, especially for those desiring to get off the beaten path.”