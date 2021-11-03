Hotelbeds becomes launch partner for Accor’s innovative new distribution platform

Bed bank giants Hotelbeds has announced it is to become the launch partner, and the first strategic partner globally, for Accor’s new Leisure Partner Platform (ALPP).

This deal represents an extension of an existing preferred distribution agreement between the two global leaders and was signed during a meeting between Hotelbeds’ Carlos Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer, and Accor’s Markus Keller, Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution, during the World Travel Market which kicked off this week in London.

Scheduled to go live in 2022, this new platform will enable Accor’s hotels to reach Hotelbeds’ network of more than 60,000 B2B travel buyers, such as tour operators, retail travel agents and airlines, across more than 140 source markets worldwide.

At the same time, Hotelbeds’ customers will gain access to special rates and availability across Accor’s portfolio of over 5,200 hotels in more than 110 countries, with clearer and richer content than currently exists, including more than 40 brands such as Fairmont, Raffles, Sofitel, Pullman, Swissotel, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis or Adagio.

Carlos Muñoz, Chief Commercial Officer at Hotelbeds, commented: “As a result of this new platform, every individual Accor hotel will be able to, at the touch of a button, seamlessly update their promotions, among other features, and make them immediately accessible to Hotelbeds’ B2B distribution partners. It is hugely exciting to be working together to improve our businesses by improving efficiency through innovation and technology.”

Markus Keller, Senior Vice President Sales & Distribution at Accor, added: We look forward to extending our privileged relationship with Hotelbeds, not only to grow overall revenues together, but more importantly to grow incremental, high-value bookings too.”