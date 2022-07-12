SEARCH
Hostelworld Sees Strong European Bookings Aid Recovery

By Emer Roche
Irish company Hostelworld, based in Dublin has seen further recovery post-pandemic shutdowns, with increased bookings and revenue in June.

Net revenue was 104% of June 2019 levels and bookings throughout June reached 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

Hostelworld said it was seeing recovery across all destinations, particularly in Europe, with Southern Europe remaining their top market and exceeding 2019 levels.

Long haul bookings have reached 75% of 2019 levels in June, the company said, with trips from Canada and the US into European destinations above 2019 levels.

It said booking momentum is slowly returning in Oceania and Asian destinations from a low level in January, with booking demand in June at 43% of 2019 levels.

“I am encouraged by the positive indicators we report today across all of our key market segments which demonstrate the ability of our business model to capture pent-up customer demand as the travel market returns,” said Gary Morrison, Group Chief Executive Officer at Hostelworld.

The group will report its half-year results for the six months ended 30 June 2022 on 10 August 2022.

