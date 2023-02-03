SEARCH
Hong Kong Offers 500,000 Free Inbound Flights to Kickstart Tourism Recovery

By Geoff Percival
Hong Kong is looking to ramp up its tourism recovery by enticing international visitors with free travel to the city.

From the beginning of March, Hong Kong is offering half a million – 500,000 – free inbound flights to overseas travellers.

The flights will be available from travel agents and the international offices of Hong Kong’s airlines – Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines and Hong Kong Express.

In addition, the city is offering 160,000 free flights to people in China and Hong Kong residents.

