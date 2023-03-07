Holidaymakers Warned Widespread Strikes Set to Disrupt Travel in France

Widespread worker strikes – starting today – threaten to disrupt travel and tourism throughout France, holidaymakers have been warned.

Mass union-organised strike action – over the French government’s planned changes to the State pension – are set to hit domestic transport and travel, while further air traffic control strikes threaten flights.

Ryanair has warned afresh of the latter, while the likes of P&O Ferries and the Eurostar train service, that links the UK to France and Belgium, have warned of the potentially negative effects of the pension strikes.

France’s transport minister, Clement Beaune, was quoted as admitting that the day of strikes would be “a real hassle” for people travelling to or within France.