Holidaymakers Warned Widespread Strikes Set to Disrupt Travel in France

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
Widespread worker strikes – starting today – threaten to disrupt travel and tourism throughout France, holidaymakers have been warned.

Mass union-organised strike action – over the French government’s planned changes to the State pension – are set to hit domestic transport and travel, while further air traffic control strikes threaten flights.

Ryanair has warned afresh of the latter, while the likes of P&O Ferries and the Eurostar train service, that links the UK to France and Belgium, have warned of the potentially negative effects of the pension strikes.

France’s transport minister, Clement Beaune, was quoted as admitting that the day of strikes would be “a real hassle” for people travelling to or within France.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
