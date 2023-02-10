Holidaymakers Hit by 72% Hike in Car Hire Prices for Easter Breaks

Holidaymakers hiring a car for Easter breaks in popular overseas destinations are being hit by an average price hike of 72% compared with before the pandemic, according to new research.

Consumer group Which? said the typical cost of a seven-day rental is more than €110 above 2019 levels, in seven out of nine holiday spots analysed.

The US is the most expensive country with prices of €600 a week approximately.

Cyprus has seen remarkably rising costs with daily rentals up to 112% on pre-pandemic rates. Greece and Portugal were not far behind that with 97% and 99%.

The figures are based on data supplied by car hire broker Zest Car Rental for more than 5,000 rentals.

The cost of car hire soared last year as companies struggled to cope with the rise in demand, after selling off many vehicles at the height of the pandemic.

Companies are also facing increased staffing and insurance costs, while the cars themselves are also becoming more expensive.

This comes as demand continues to rise, with Zest Car Rental figures showing advance bookings for this year are more than double the level at the same point in 2022.

While these figures were found through UK research, the prices are likely to reflect the experiences of Irish holidaymakers booking in the summer and easter holidays.