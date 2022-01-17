Holiday World Shows rescheduled to 2023

The Holiday World Shows have been rescheduled to January 2023.

The shows had previously been deferred to February and March this year.

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director of Holiday World Show, stated, “It is with a very heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s Holiday World Shows. There is still a strong level of uncertainty in holding large events and with the current high levels of COVID-19 infection in Ireland and throughout the world, we as organisers have a duty of care to all our visitors, exhibitors and staff.”

Maria Hourican, CEO of Business Exhibitions, “We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many of our frequent attendees, exhibitors and partners alike, but on balance, we consider rescheduling the events to be the best course of action at this time. We look forward to bringing the Travel Industry together again in 2023.”

Business Exhibitions will proceed with events for 2023 on the following dates: