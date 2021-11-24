Holiday World 2022 Postponed

With the recent surge in COVID numbers Bizex have decided to postpone Holiday World Show 2022. This was not an easy decision and was made to ensure the safety and comfort of all exhibitors, partners and visitors.

Maureen Ledwith, Sales Director of Holiday World Show, stated, “It is with a very heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to reschedule our Holiday World Shows to the Spring time but with the surge in daily cases again of COVID-19 in Ireland and throughout the world, we as organisers have a duty of care to all our visitors, exhibitors and to our staff.”

She continued: “We understand this will be a huge disappointment to many of our frequent attendees, exhibitors and partners alike, but on balance we consider rescheduling the events by a couple of months to be the best course of action at this time.

“These events will still take place in 2022 and have the ability to showcase all aspects of the Travel and Tourism Industries both Home Holiday and International, as we look forward to bringing them together again in March. On behalf of all of us here at Business Exhibitions, thank you for your continuing support and understanding.”

Pat Dawson, CEO of the ITAA said, “The annual Holiday World Shows are highlights of the Travel and Tourism calendar in Ireland.

“Unfortunately, due to concerns surrounding the surge of COVID-19, we feel that it would be in everyone’s best interests to defer by a couple of months into Spring 2022, to ensure the health and safety of all parties involved.”

New Dates

The Holiday Show in association with Shannon Airport 26/27 February

Holiday World Show Dublin – 4/6 March

Holiday World Show Belfast – 11/13 March

Caravan & Motorhome Shows – Dublin 4/6 March and Belfast – 11/13 March

Business Exhibitions would like to thank everyone for the continued support and look forward to seeing everyone in 2022.

“These last 22 months have been incredibly stressful for the Irish Travel Industry, with many businesses under immense pressure due to travel restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dawson added.

“We are looking forward to participating in these events soon so that we can come together as an industry once again.”