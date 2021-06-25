Holiday Inn Most Trusted Brand in US Travel

Holiday Inn is the most trusted brand in US travel and hospitality, according to the latest survey by global data intelligence and market research group Morning Consult. The company surveyed 4,400 U.S. adults to assess their general trust and the findings show that hotel and resort brands are top of the list.

InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Holiday Inn is America’s most established name, founded nearly 70 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee. Marriott are in second place, followed by Southwest Airlines – the only airline to make the list.

Disney had two spots in the top 10, with Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando in fourth and fifth, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 were: Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Comfort Inn, Hyatt and Expedia, the lone OTA to feature in the top 10 – just one spot ahead of the 11th-ranked TripAdvisor.