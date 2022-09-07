SEARCH
Holiday Inn Owner Hit by Cyber-Attack

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), owner of Holiday Inn has confirmed the company has been hit by a cyber-attack.

IHG, which owns some of the world’s largest hotel chains, issued a statement saying it was investigating “unauthorised access” to a number of its technology systems.

The UK-based company said its “booking channels and other applications” had been interfered with since Monday.

The group manages the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Regent hotels.

IHG confirmed it was assessing the nature, extent and impact of the incident and had implemented its response plans, including appointing external specialists to investigate the breach.

In a statement, the company said: “IHG is working to fully restore all systems as soon as possible. We will be supporting hotel owners and operators as part of our response to the ongoing service disruption. IHG’s hotels are still able to operate and to take reservations directly.”

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
