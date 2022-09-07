Holiday Inn Owner Hit by Cyber-Attack

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), owner of Holiday Inn has confirmed the company has been hit by a cyber-attack.

IHG, which owns some of the world’s largest hotel chains, issued a statement saying it was investigating “unauthorised access” to a number of its technology systems.

The UK-based company said its “booking channels and other applications” had been interfered with since Monday.

The group manages the Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza and Regent hotels.

IHG confirmed it was assessing the nature, extent and impact of the incident and had implemented its response plans, including appointing external specialists to investigate the breach.

In a statement, the company said: “IHG is working to fully restore all systems as soon as possible. We will be supporting hotel owners and operators as part of our response to the ongoing service disruption. IHG’s hotels are still able to operate and to take reservations directly.”